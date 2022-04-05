ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New TMS player looks to capture small truck fleet share

By Mark Solomon
freightwaves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to utilizing mobile technology, fleets of three to 10 trucks are often caught between a rock and a hard place. The micro-fleets can no longer rely on email to scale their businesses, yet mobile apps for small fleets traditionally have limited technology that can get costly as functionality...

www.freightwaves.com

freightwaves.com

Texas tollway using satellites to monitor condition of road

A Texas tollway is using satellite technology to evaluate the condition of the roadway with “millimeter accuracy” to address potential problems before they impact safety or ride quality. SH 130 Concession Co. has partnered with Richmond, Virginia-based EO59, a technology startup that provides remote monitoring services to measure...
freightwaves.com

Shippers can take control of their logistics with end-to-end platform

Without data, business leaders make decisions in the dark. Up-to-date data is critical in guiding decisions in a complex supply chain. Clear, readily available metrics are essential, especially for shippers that are faced with an overwhelming number of options. Many factors go into deciding which carriers to partner with for...
freightwaves.com

Utah trucking company shutters livestock division after 37 years

A Logan, Utah-based trucking company, L.W. Miller Cos., notified customers and drivers earlier this week that it will shut down its livestock hauling division on Monday. Its other four divisions will continue to operate. According to a letter sent to customers and obtained by FreightWaves, Rex Miller, CEO of L.W....
freightwaves.com

TriumphX aims to make its mark streamlining trucking payments

Dallas-based Triumph Bancorp announced Wednesday the launch of TriumphX, a business unit aimed at streamlining freight financing options for carriers, shippers and brokers that need liquidity in order to move goods. TriumphX is a division of TBK Bank, the primary operating subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp. TriumphX will support the execution...
State
Arkansas State
freightwaves.com

Try before you buy: Deliveright offers trial of logistics platform

Heavy-goods white-glove delivery platform Deliveright is offering a trial version of its final-mile platform Grasshopper to businesses interested in testing out how its technology can improve logistics operations. Grasshopper Lite enables real-time data and delivery tracking from the point of origin to the customer’s home. It also offers shipping cost...
komando.com

Free up space on your Android by updating a single app

No matter the size of your Android phone’s internal storage capacity, it can be a struggle to ensure enough space. As applications and mobile games grow, so too does their size. Tap or click for eight simple tips to speed up and clean out your Android phone. Recording videos...
freightwaves.com

When the rubber meets the road, how will autonomous trucks handle blowouts?

Tire blowouts lead to dozens of highway deaths every year. For autonomous trucks, they pose a prickly problem: how to regain control without a human driver at the wheel. “We can talk about redundancy in our sensors, machine-learning algorithms and all this fancy stuff until we’re blue in the face,” said Don Burnette, co-founder and CEO of Kodiak Robotics. “But at the end of the day, if you press the brake pedal and your tires don’t respond, it’s not useful.”
freightwaves.com

BNSF planning massive intermodal, logistics hub near Phoenix

BNSF Railway Co. has acquired a 3,508-acre piece of land in the Phoenix region with plans to develop it as its Western hub, according to state records. BNSF purchased the property last week for $49.1 million when it was the winning and sole bidder for land at an Arizona State Land Department auction.
protocol.com

Instacart wants to sell enterprise software to grocery stores

Instacart will now start offering software services to all grocery stores, moving beyond the company's primary focus on food delivery through gig work. The Instacart Platform will offer software management services for ecommerce, fulfillment, ads, insights and other data for any grocery store, not just those that partner with Instacart for delivery services. Fidji Simo, the company's CEO, said in a press release that the new software platform is based on insights the company has gathered through partnering with grocers on delivery and building custom digital stores.
CarBuzz.com

BMW's Small New EV Looks Way Better Than The i3

With the i3 now out of production, the upcoming i4 will be BMW's least expensive EV starting at $55,400. The German automaker recently teased the new i7 coming to the 2022 New York Auto Show, but it will be an expensive flagship model. What BMW needs is a less expensive, entry-level EV to get buyers in the showrooms. Luckily, just such a car is on the way. BMW just put out an official teaser for the iX1, a small electric crossover based on the the BMW X1.
freightwaves.com

U.S. Xpress, Kodiak Robotics running Dallas-to-Atlanta autonomous trucking pilots

USX (NASDAQ: USX) is Kodiak’s first “cornerstone truckload partner” in its Partner Deployment Program, helping the startup deploy self-driving technology. The partnership also marks the launch of Kodiak’s autonomous trucking lane to the East Coast. A Kodiak truck hauling preloaded U.S. Xpress trailers completed four round trips in late March, delivering eight commercial loads in Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, the first-ever autonomous freight deliveries between the two cities, according to Kodiak.
Gadget Flow

Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display is connected to blockchain & has impressive hardware quality

Hang a totally unusual piece of art on your wall: the Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display. Connected to blockchain, this NFT display boasts incredible resolution and hardware quality. Simply plug it in, scan the QR code to connect it, access your wallet, and cast your NFT. Yep, that’s it. In fact, you can even connect multiple Tokenframes throughout your home. This turns you into the curator of your own personal NFT gallery. Then, sign in via Metamask, Fortmatic, or WalletConnect—all integrated into the app—to access your NFT Gallery. Cast your NFT to this display, and then you can control the art fill and fit as well as the border color, width, and much more. Set schedules, customized slideshows, volume, and brightness through the mobile or web app. Select from Birch and Mahogany frames, 2K and 4K resolution, and more features that’ll make it stand out in your home.
marketplace.org

Tech competition heats up at the checkout

Supermarkets are increasingly becoming testing grounds for some of the latest technology. Many of us are accustomed to self-checkout kiosks where you can scan, bag and pay for your items without the help of a cashier. At the Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club, customers can now use an app to scan...
BGR.com

Stimulus checks 2022: Deadline to apply for monthly $1,000 payments is next week

As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
pymnts

Cashfree Payments Enables Snapdeal to Provide Instant Refunds on CoD Orders

Snapdeal, the value commerce platform, has partnered with Cashfree Payments, the payment and API banking solution company, a report said, to provide instant processing of refunds against cash on delivery (CoD) orders. Usually, processing refunds for CoD orders was a multistep, time-consuming process. Cashfree’s Cashgram program will let its fellow...
ZDNet

Microsoft President of 15,000-person Digital Transformation Group, James Phillips, is out

Ten-year Microsoft veteran and head of its 15,000-person Digital Transformation Group, James Phillips, is leaving the company effective April 15. Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie announced Phillips' departure -- for an unspecified "external opportunity" -- via email today, April 4. Phillips' departure, after an extended sabbatical, is just one of several moves happening in Microsoft's Cloud + AI division.
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: eVTOL takes off, pivoting with agility, when to hire a lawyer

Until recently, electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles were largely consigned to our imaginations. I can name more movies that feature flying cars than I can eVTOL companies, but that’s changing. The industry went from being speculative to competitive in a flash, thanks in large part to advances like composite materials and battery density. And strong investor interest.
HackerNoon

AI Predictions for 2022 and Beyond

We have all been down the same train of thought regarding artificial intelligence, thanks to sci-fi films peppered throughout the history of Hollywood: Artificial intelligence is too dangerous. However, as time has proven over and over again, humankind is unable to duplicate the same kind of AI that we see in the movies..yet. Any attempt at creating artificial intelligence is garnered towards machine learning and semantic similarity. We’re still a long way from sentient A.I, but here’s what’s going on in the industry and what we can expect moving forward.
Fox47News

Apple Started Its Digital Driver’s License And State ID Program

Apple is working toward making the Wallet even more like a physical wallet. Owners of Apple devices who hold a driver’s license or state-issued ID from Arizona can now add them to their digital wallets. The tech giant announced the update on March 23. iPhone or Apple Watch users...
freightwaves.com

DoorDash to deliver for customers of food tech startup eGrowcery

Food delivery apps are hungry. After building themselves up as the go-to options for restaurant delivery, brands like Uber Eats and Grubhub are now looking to grocery as the next delivery frontier. Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER) kicked off its campaign last June through a partnership with Albertsons Cos. that brought...
