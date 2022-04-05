ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitestown, IN

Whitestown police search for armed robbery suspect after chase ends with crash

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Authorities in Whitestown are searching for an armed robbery suspect who fled after a police chase ended with a crash.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Verizon store on Whitestown Parkway, where witnesses told officers they saw two armed suspects enter the store, gather phones from the safe and flee in a silver vehicle.

Indiana State Police and Whitestown officers found the vehicle on I-65 southbound. Police said a short pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed, and three suspects fled on foot.

Two of the suspects have been detained for questioning, and a perimeter was set as officers search for the third suspect, said police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

