Whitestown police search for armed robbery suspect after chase ends with crash
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Authorities in Whitestown are searching for an armed robbery suspect who fled after a police chase ended with a crash.
At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Verizon store on Whitestown Parkway, where witnesses told officers they saw two armed suspects enter the store, gather phones from the safe and flee in a silver vehicle.Man arrested in I-465 murder; 2 men remain at large
Indiana State Police and Whitestown officers found the vehicle on I-65 southbound. Police said a short pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed, and three suspects fled on foot.
Two of the suspects have been detained for questioning, and a perimeter was set as officers search for the third suspect, said police.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0