It’s the moment baseball fans have all been waiting for and after a stalled start to the official season, Petco Park is going big for Padres fans this Opening Day. While the Friars face off against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, homebound fans can head over to Petco Park on Thursday to watch the game among fellow fanatics. In addition to screening the big game, the 2022 FanFest Road Opener Watch Party will host a variety of activities so fans can kick off the season on a fun note.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO