ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia State professor called police on students who were 2 minutes late to class

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JD0Wb_0f0OFjc500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tnci_0f0OFjc500
Georgia State University Student Recreation Center on July 17, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

  • A professor called the police on two students who were two minutes late to class and refused to leave.
  • A student took to TikTok to raise awareness of the situation.
  • "Time and time again, we've seen the police being weaponized against Black people," the student said.

A Black professor at Georgia State University called campus police on two Black students who were two minutes late to class, NBC News reported .

The incident gained traction on social media as a GSU student at the Perimeter Campus named Bria Blake brought attention to the incident on TikTok , where Blake called for police to no longer be used as a weapon against Black people.

@briaisok please don’t scroll passed this. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #SmellLikeIrishSpring #fypシ #fy ♬ original sound - Bria❤️

The university told NBC News that they are "looking into this matter and how it was handled by the faculty member."

"Clearly, no crime had been committed so there were no arrests," the school added.

Blake, who witnessed the event, said in the TikTok video that English Professor Carissa Gray told students named Taylor and Kamryn to leave after walking into the classroom two minutes after class started.

Blake said that the two refused to leave.

Gray stepped away from the classroom before returning with "two armed [campus] police officers," according to Blake, who recalled both students crying.

"Time and time again, we've seen the police being weaponized against Black people," Blake says, calling Gray's decision to involve the police "extremely unreasonable and dangerous."

Gray is no longer teaching in-person classes at the university and the two students will be meeting with the school's provost and police chief Tuesday, according to the local news outlet WGCL .

"They're both extremely traumatized, to say the least. This is not something we're going to let them sweep under the rug," Blake told WGCL. "Especially as a Black woman, for her to do that is extremely heinous because she herself should understand what it means to call police on Black youth in America."

Georgia State University, Gray, and Blake did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Professor files lawsuit to find students who posted exam questions online

An assistant professor of business at Southern California's Chapman University has filed a lawsuit against five students, whose identities remain unknown, alleging copyright infringement for posting exam questions anonymously in an online forum. According to professor David Berkovitz's attorney Marc Hankin, the students, who took midterm and final exams remotely...
COLLEGES
KX News

Remarkable Women: Two police officers who keep students and staff safe

“It’s always good to see her around. She’s always smiling, always can talk to her,” St. Mary’s Central High School junior Austin Link said. Link is referring to Officer Karin McNamee. Officer McNamee has been a Bismarck Police Officer since 2004. But law enforcement wasn’t her first career choice. She spent some time in the […]
BISMARCK, ND
Nashville News Hub

“This is racism and deserves to be treated as such,” Mother claims that White students held a ‘slave auction’ at her Black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the N-word

The angry mother claims that white students held a mock slave auction at her black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the n-word. “This is not diversity and inclusion. This is not equity. This is racism and deserves to be treated as such.” the mom said. Now, a coalition of local groups wants the school district to raise the penalties for school employees who engage in racist behaviors, including making it a fireable offense. The school district released a statement and said that faculty members were looking into the incident.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Black People#Tiktok#Time#Nbc News#Gsu#Fy
Lawrence Post

Fill-in-teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair and hit him in the head, the educator responded by throwing two chairs at the student

The substitute teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair at him and hit the teacher’s head. The educator reportedly responded by throwing two chairs at the student. In some videos, only the male teacher is seen throwing the chairs at the student amid the chaos in the classroom, but the school district officials confirmed that the student attacked the teacher first.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

“I felt like it was racially motivated”, Teacher forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media

The unidentified teacher was forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media. The sophomore student who recorded part of the incident on her phone said the verbal outburst happened after the educator told students to put their phones and computers away. One of the students didn’t comply and made a joke, which reportedly prompted the outburst.
SOCIETY
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Miami Herald

Teacher who ‘loved her students fiercely’ dies in head-on crash, Georgia district says

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
ACCIDENTS
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old boy who disappeared

JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy. The Clayton County Police Department announced Monday that Nassir Boston was last seen Sunday, March 13, leaving his Jonesboro home without permission. Nassir is described as 5...
JONESBORO, GA
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
LAW
Insider

Insider

352K+
Followers
25K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy