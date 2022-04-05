Georgia State professor called police on students who were 2 minutes late to class

Georgia State University Student Recreation Center on July 17, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A professor called the police on two students who were two minutes late to class and refused to leave.

A student took to TikTok to raise awareness of the situation.

"Time and time again, we've seen the police being weaponized against Black people," the student said.

A Black professor at Georgia State University called campus police on two Black students who were two minutes late to class, NBC News reported .

The incident gained traction on social media as a GSU student at the Perimeter Campus named Bria Blake brought attention to the incident on TikTok , where Blake called for police to no longer be used as a weapon against Black people.

The university told NBC News that they are "looking into this matter and how it was handled by the faculty member."

"Clearly, no crime had been committed so there were no arrests," the school added.

Blake, who witnessed the event, said in the TikTok video that English Professor Carissa Gray told students named Taylor and Kamryn to leave after walking into the classroom two minutes after class started.

Blake said that the two refused to leave.

Gray stepped away from the classroom before returning with "two armed [campus] police officers," according to Blake, who recalled both students crying.

"Time and time again, we've seen the police being weaponized against Black people," Blake says, calling Gray's decision to involve the police "extremely unreasonable and dangerous."

Gray is no longer teaching in-person classes at the university and the two students will be meeting with the school's provost and police chief Tuesday, according to the local news outlet WGCL .

"They're both extremely traumatized, to say the least. This is not something we're going to let them sweep under the rug," Blake told WGCL. "Especially as a Black woman, for her to do that is extremely heinous because she herself should understand what it means to call police on Black youth in America."

Georgia State University, Gray, and Blake did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.