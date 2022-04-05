Most Expensive Home for Sale in Minnesota’s Best Neighborhood

A Wisconsin fish dealer is in some deep water after circuit courts found him guilty of illegally selling almost 10,000 pounds of carp. Ping Li, the co-owner and sole operator of Li Fish Farm, LLC, was the subject of a multi-year investigation conducted by the state’s DNR. Since 2018, Wisconsin wildlife officials have looked into the fish dealer’s operations. Now, they’ve determined that this is the state’s “first case involving the illegal sale of invasive silver, grass, and bighead carp to Asian Midway Foods in Madison,” according to Outdoor Life. Li illegally sold more than 9,000 pounds of invasive carp in this year alone.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO