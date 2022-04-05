ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Most Expensive Home for Sale in Minnesota’s Best Neighborhood

By Carly Ross
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last month we had talked about the best places to live in Minnesota for 2022. The rankings were from Niche and based on data from US Census, FBI, BLS, as well as other sources. But since you know me, you...

Quick Country 96.5

What is the Most Popular Card Game in Minnesota?

When we get together with friends and family to play cards, which game do we play the most here in Minnesota?. Ah, playing cards. There’s nothing that creates enemies, forges some unlikely friendships or alliances, and brings out the competitive side in all of us quite like a card game, right?
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
UPMATTERS

Body of UW-Health surgeon found in northern Wisconsin

GURNEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at UW-Health was found dead in Iron County after she made the nearly five-hour trip from Middleton to do some hiking. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30 around 12 p.m., they got a teletype from the Middleton Police Department regarding a missing/overdue woman who didn’t return from a hiking trip. The woman was Kelsey Musgrove, MD.
GURNEY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV. On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Fish Dealer Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Nearly 10,000 Pounds of Invasive Carp

A Wisconsin fish dealer is in some deep water after circuit courts found him guilty of illegally selling almost 10,000 pounds of carp. Ping Li, the co-owner and sole operator of Li Fish Farm, LLC, was the subject of a multi-year investigation conducted by the state’s DNR. Since 2018, Wisconsin wildlife officials have looked into the fish dealer’s operations. Now, they’ve determined that this is the state’s “first case involving the illegal sale of invasive silver, grass, and bighead carp to Asian Midway Foods in Madison,” according to Outdoor Life. Li illegally sold more than 9,000 pounds of invasive carp in this year alone.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Antoine Suggs, Accused In Quadruple Murder, Extradited To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who is charged with the deaths of four Minnesotans, all of whom were found in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield, has been extradited from Arizona to Minnesota. Antoin Suggs, of Scottsdale, Arizona, arrived in Minnesota this week, and made his first court appearance in Ramsey County Tuesday, and his next hearing will be next week. He is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Matthew Pettus, Jasmine Sturm, Nitosha Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III (credit:...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
