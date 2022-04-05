Most Expensive Home for Sale in Minnesota’s Best Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who is charged with the deaths of four Minnesotans, all of whom were found in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield, has been extradited from Arizona to Minnesota.
Antoin Suggs, of Scottsdale, Arizona, arrived in Minnesota this week, and made his first court appearance in Ramsey County Tuesday, and his next hearing will be next week.
He is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.
Matthew Pettus, Jasmine Sturm, Nitosha Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III (credit:...
