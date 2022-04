Back in 2011, Evansville was voted as the most obese city in America. After over a decade, let's see where we rank in 2022. According to the International Business Times, in 2011, "the city of Evansville, Indiana has the most obese metropolitan area in the nation." That is a stigma that has stuck with Evansville for a decade now. Some people still like to hang on to that statistic as some kind of claim to fame for Evansville. However, that was 2011. A lot has changed since then. Does Evansville still rank at the top of that list after a decade?

