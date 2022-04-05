ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police Identify Woman Killed Near PSU

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland Police have identified the woman who was killed early Monday morning outside of a convenience store near Portland State University. Amara Marluke was 19-years-old. Police have not said...

