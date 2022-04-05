ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Hands-Down the Best Body Exfoliator I've Ever Used

By Aviel Kanter
 3 days ago
Kate Somerville just released its ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub. The body polish is a 3-in-1 scrub, peel, and mask. It uses a combination of pumice, AHAs and BHAs, fruit enzymes, and aloe. Besides more intensive treatments like lasers, at-home facial exfoliants have made the biggest difference in evening out...

