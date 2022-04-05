ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Neighborhood Comedy Theater puts on Scottsdale improv show

 3 days ago

Join neighbors and friends for a fundraising event and night of laughs provided by Neighborhood Comedy Theater at the Granite Reef Senior Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Neighborhood Comedy Theater will put on a 90-minute performance of all unscripted improvisation appropriate for all ages. The event offers opportunities for residents to learn about some of Scottsdale’s special, needs-based programs and Scottsdale Community Partners’ very own “Downtown Denny” Brown is set to make a special appearance.

Proceeds of the April 14 event will benefit Scottsdale Community Partners in partnership with Scottsdale Human Services supporting programs like Adopt a Family, Healthy Packs, Back to School, Adopt a Senior, Beat the Heat, Brown Bag, and Emergency Assistance for the Scottsdale Community.

Cost is $12 for Scottsdale residents and $18 for non residents. Granite Reef Senior Center is at 1700 N. Granite Reef Road, in Scottsdale.

Get tickets and register at: https://bit.ly/3u3S8Tn

