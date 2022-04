On the same morning Wichita State men’s basketball head coach Isaac Brown had an assistant coach leave his staff, he has already found a replacement for the 2022-23 season. Wichita State is expected to hire veteran assistant coach Butch Pierre, who has more than three decades of experience and is currently an assistant at UTEP, sources confirmed to The Eagle. It was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Pierre will fill the vacancy left by Lou Gudino, who served as WSU’s associate head coach and left the program Wednesday morning for the same title at Ball State.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO