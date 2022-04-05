ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

United Community: Ramadan

Brooklyn Park is one of the most culturally rich areas in the Midwest with more than one-fifth of its residents having been born in other countries. The unexpected cultural richness is what makes Brooklyn Park a vibrant city. One of our Brooklyn Park 2025 goals is United Community. Through...

McPherson Sentinel

The United Way Community Response and Recovery Fund: A Final Report to the Community

In April of 2020, United Way of McPherson County created the Community Response and Recovery Fund to assist county residents who were economically affected by the pandemic. This included people who lost jobs or work hours due to the impact of COVID-19. The fund helped individuals and families pay immediate bills such as rent/mortgage, utilities and prescriptions while providing referrals for other needs such as food, support pertaining to eviction, childcare, and other needs. This fund was financed through individual donors, corporate sponsors and employees, the City of McPherson and a grant obtained through the Kansas Health Foundation. In addition, federal and state funding came through McPherson County administered by the McPherson County Community Foundation.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
actionnews5.com

Community United event hopes to bring residents together

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new community event hopes to connect Jonesboro residents in an attempt to better the city. The first Community United event was held Saturday afternoon at Lewellen Park in Jonesboro. C&C Inc. and the Ingle family sponsored the event as a way to bring the community...
JONESBORO, AR
NJ.com

United Community Corp. to distribute food, coats and cleaning supplies at March events

United Community Corp. will host two distribution events in this month. On Thursday, March 17, the Newark-based nonprofit will host a St. Patrick’s Day distribution and on Saturday, March 26, UCC will hold a spring cleaning distribution. Both events, which will be sponsored by Amerigroup RealSolutions, will take place at the West Side Park football field, located on the corner of 18th Avenue and South 13th Street in Newark.
WSAV News 3

United Way of Lowcountry seeks input from community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – United Way of the Lowcountry (UWLC) wants the community’s input the needs and issues they face and to learn how residents envision the future of the Lowcountry. UWL invites residents of Beaufort and Jasper counties o complete the online survey (in English or Spanish) at www.uwlowcountry.org/survey. Organizers say the survey takes […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WBRE

Fallen Chinchilla House Company EMS member honored

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders gathered Saturday in Lackawanna County to pay their final respects to a well-respected EMT. Multiple fires and EMS departments sent apparatuses to participate in the memorial procession for 39-year-old Melissa “Missy” Hemler. The procession extended from Clarks Summit Elementary School to Chinchilla Hose Company Station 2. Hemler […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

