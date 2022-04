The Los Angeles Rams managed to land superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency this offseason, a surprise addition for the reigning Super Bowl champs. Wagner will stay in the NFC West on his new deal with the Rams, and when asked about his decision to remain in the division, the veteran didn’t hide the fact that facing off with his old team twice a year played an impact on his decision. Wagner revealed that while it wasn’t the main factor in his decision to join the Rams, playing the Seahawks twice a year was the “cherry on top,” via Andrew Siciliano.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO