ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens dish pre-draft

By Shawn Stepner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4LPX_0f0OBP3H00

It is once again Eric DeCosta’s favorite time of year: draft time.

"For us the draft will always be, as long as I’m here, really the foundation of what we do," said the Ravens general manager.

DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz held court Tuesday talking all things NFL Draft. The Ravens currently own the 14th overall selection as well as numbers 45, 76 and 100. They also have six selections on day three of the draft. They own five in the fourth round. They anticipate making the most of them.

"My mindset is every guy we take in the fourth round this year better be playing for us. That’s why we’re taking them. That’s our expectation from day one," said DeCosta.

WMAR
Ravens 2022 draft picks as of April 5, 2022

Among their needs is offensive line help, especially at center.

"We see four, five guys that we like that might not be first round-type picks. They might be second, third, fourth round guys that we think would be good players at center this year," said the G.M.

They could also potentially need more depth at left tackle. DeCosta said the team isn’t sure how Ronnie Stanley will rebound from another ankle surgery.

"We feel that there is an opportunity in the draft to address the tackle spot at some point, whether it's in the first round or the fourth round," he said. "There are good players all throughout this year. It’s a very, very deep position class."

As is another area of need: edge rusher.

"I’d say it’s a deep class and we’ll have targets in each round early on, pretty much early through day three," said Hortiz.

What about the local prospects? Like every year there are plenty of players with Maryland ties turning pro. Tight end Chig Okonkwo and safety Nick Cross are both Maryland Terrapins and both expect to hear their names called in the second or third rounds.

"So, with Chig, he’s a probably a little undersized. Not your 6’5” tight end. But, I think he offers some versatility especially how we are creative with our tight ends," said Hortiz. "With Nick, another guy with excellent size for the position at the safety position. Really great range, a physical player."

Of course one must not delve too much into any pre-draft comments. It is always tough to tell what is fact and what is fiction as the Ravens brass tries to play mind games with other teams around the league.

The NFL Draft gets underway with the first round on April 28th and runs through April 30. You can watch the entire draft live on WMAR.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
NESN

New Tom Brady Report Reveals Real Reason For QB’s (Brief) Retirement

Tom Brady was attempting to walk away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not the NFL, when he announced his (ultimately temporary) retirement in February, according to a new report from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Florio reported Thursday that Brady planned to become both a minority owner and the quarterback of...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals He Reached Out To Legendary Wide Receiver

In December 2021, former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about a potential comeback to the league. “Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Cardinals’ official website. It was a bummer for fans to hear as they hoped to see Fitz give it one last go.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Hosting 2 Top QB Prospects This Week

The 2022 NFL Draft sits just a few weeks away, which means NFL teams are doing their final preparations. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could be looking for a quarterback of the future after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The team signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, but that hasn’t taken them out of the running to select a quarterback in the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy