EUGENE — Offense has carried Oregon baseball for much of the season but was not as reliable in last weekend’s sweep at UCLA. The No. 23 Ducks (18-10) are still among the top teams in the Pac-12 in numerous offensive statistics, but their run production dropped after scoring nine combined runs in three one-run losses last weekend and will need to pick back up to have success in this weekend’s four-game series with Ball State (17-9), starting at 4 p.m. today at PK Park.

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO