Franklin County, FL

Franklin Co. Commission approves plan to add barricades to Alligator Point

By Emma Riley
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office addressed a parking issue they have been facing for the last few years at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Sheriff A.J. Smith has been dealing with illegal parking at Alligator Point and he said it’s exhausting their resources.

He said the issue has grown over the years, but they deal with it every summer.

This past weekend they towed 10 cars and issued 14 traffic citations.

On Tuesday, the commission approved his request to add more barricades to prevent people from illegally parking.

“The people know they can’t park there,” Smith said. “There are plenty of signs but they continue to do it so we’ve just gotta figure out a way and that’s what we hopefully came up with today a way to keep those people from parking in those areas where they are not supposed to.”

The commission also suggested holding a workshop to permanently solve the issue of parking at Alligator Point.

WMBB

WMBB

