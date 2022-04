An Arizona man was stabbed to death following a dispute with his son over paying for groceries. The incident took place during the early morning of Friday, April 1. Mesa police responded to a call from a concerned witness who reported that the victim had yet to return home after going to meet his son on Thursday afternoon to take him grocery shopping, according to court documents obtained by AZ family. The documents also stated that the suspect, identified as Jason Todd Jeschor, 43, suffered from schizophrenia and had not taken his medication.

