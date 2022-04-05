Homicide trial in 3-year-old’s death delayed in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – The trial of Tomah man accused of killing a 3-year-old is being delayed.
37-year-old Marcus Anderson is charged with homicide and child abuse.
Court officials confirmed News 8 Now the judge hearing the case, Judge Mark Goodman, is ill.
The trail will resume on Monday.
