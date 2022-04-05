ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SoMd Weather for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHndv_0f0O9Mkh00

Wednesday

A chance of rain before 8 am. Patchy fog before 2 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers after 2 am. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

The post SoMd Weather for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Warm and dry start to the workweek; severe weather possible Wednesday

(KSLA) - Happy Sunday everyone! Great weekend weather has been given to the ArkLaTex so head outside if you can and enjoy the warm and dry weather! Sunny skies and warm weather continue through the beginning of next week but rain and storms will likely be back Wednesday. That’s when our next weather maker moves in and brings back a threat for severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy