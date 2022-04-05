Summer youth employment program seeks workers

Several employers hoping to fulfill hundreds of different summer youth applications.

The YMCA Buffalo Niagara Vice President of Child Care Services, Brenna Lupo, says many YMCAs all over Western New York have confidence in hiring hundreds of staffers for the summer.

"You get to take that character role, and you get to change lives. It's not just sitting watching kids. It's changing lives," Lupo says.

Lupo says you'd have to be 16 or older to apply to any YMCA positions, and a lifeguard is one of those positions requiring training.

"It's basically a pretty intense training where you're here for eight hours," Jordan Goeddertz, a lifeguard of YMCA in Amherst. "You're in the water and the certified teachers are helpful and wonderful."

Goeddertz tells me any of the summer youth employment opportunities will also help you get career motivated.

"It has got me really into customer services and as a lifeguard you really wouldn't expect that to be a thing," she says. "But that's been very huge and that has helped me project what I want to do with my career after this."

However, the need for lifeguards has been dire in Niagara Falls.

On Tuesday, the city issued an SOS saying it wants to open its pools by June 30th but can't until they fill those lifeguard positions.

Click the links below to find out more information on how you can apply to the lifeguard positions and several other summer youth jobs:

Lifeguard summer positions

Summer youth jobs