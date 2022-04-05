ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the Most Corrupt Country in the World

By Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3On1jS_0f0O7pPU00 Corruption in the public sector is one of the most challenging problems plaguing the world today. Nearly every country in the world has some level of corruption, but in some countries, such misconduct is much more pervasive. And according to Transparency International, the most corrupt country in the world is South Sudan.

Corruption can come in the form of bribery, nepotism, attacks on the press, bureaucratic red tape, inadequate financial disclosure, exploitation of one’s office, and much more. These improper actions do not just provide an unfair advantage to those in power, but they also hamstring the entire economy and way of life in a given area.

To determine the most corrupt country in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index . Countries were ranked based on their corruption index score, a measure reflecting perceived levels of public sector corruption ranging from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Transparency International calculates index scores using data from 13 different surveys. Each country considered must have at least three sources assessing it. Population data came from the World Bank and is for 2020.

Overall, the nations of the world have done little to improve the perception of corruption in their public sector in recent years. All across the globe, countries have cracked down on civil liberties and removed accountability measures designed to keep public sector corruption in check. Even in relatively open countries, accountability for major issues like COVID-19 responses has been limited.

In corrupt countries, it can be very difficult for average citizens to gain access to the financial resources they need to escape poverty. High levels of corruption can hamper economic growth and restrict access to education, which can make it more difficult for lower-income residents to lift themselves out of poverty. This has been shown to increase the gap between the rich and the poor. ( These are the countries with the worst wealth inequality. )

The most corrupt country in the world is South Sudan with a corruption perceptions index of 11 out of 100. The sub-Saharan country has a population of 11.19 million. Syria is next with a score of 13. To compare, the highest score is 88, which three countries achieved, while the U.S.'s score is 67, ranking 27th in the world. ( Many of the corrupt countries are also among the poorest countries in the world .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPGaX_0f0O7pPU00

45. Russia
> Corruption perceptions index: 29/100
> Total population: 144.10 million
> Region: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e67I0_0f0O7pPU00

44. Mali
> Corruption perceptions index: 29/100
> Total population: 20.25 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mN5UL_0f0O7pPU00

43. Liberia
> Corruption perceptions index: 29/100
> Total population: 5.06 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pg6Xk_0f0O7pPU00

42. Angola
> Corruption perceptions index: 29/100
> Total population: 32.87 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvYOC_0f0O7pPU00

41. Uzbekistan
> Corruption perceptions index: 28/100
> Total population: 34.23 million
> Region: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078wq6_0f0O7pPU00

40. Pakistan
> Corruption perceptions index: 28/100
> Total population: 220.89 million
> Region: Asia & the Pacific

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3V3i_0f0O7pPU00

39. Myanmar
> Corruption perceptions index: 28/100
> Total population: 54.41 million
> Region: Asia & the Pacific

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8CNz_0f0O7pPU00

38. Mauritania
> Corruption perceptions index: 28/100
> Total population: 4.65 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWYfx_0f0O7pPU00

37. Uganda
> Corruption perceptions index: 27/100
> Total population: 45.74 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKw6x_0f0O7pPU00

36. Kyrgyzstan
> Corruption perceptions index: 27/100
> Total population: 6.59 million
> Region: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sp2r7_0f0O7pPU00

35. Cameroon
> Corruption perceptions index: 27/100
> Total population: 26.55 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSXC2_0f0O7pPU00

34. Mozambique
> Corruption perceptions index: 26/100
> Total population: 31.26 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SGG7_0f0O7pPU00

33. Madagascar
> Corruption perceptions index: 26/100
> Total population: 27.69 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUqpl_0f0O7pPU00

32. Bangladesh
> Corruption perceptions index: 26/100
> Total population: 164.69 million
> Region: Asia & the Pacific

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZZUF_0f0O7pPU00

31. Tajikistan
> Corruption perceptions index: 25/100
> Total population: 9.54 million
> Region: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRlZy_0f0O7pPU00

30. Iran
> Corruption perceptions index: 25/100
> Total population: 83.99 million
> Region: Middle East & North Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXf9k_0f0O7pPU00

29. Guinea
> Corruption perceptions index: 25/100
> Total population: 13.13 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTMoB_0f0O7pPU00

28. Guatemala
> Corruption perceptions index: 25/100
> Total population: 16.86 million
> Region: The Americas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMQD6_0f0O7pPU00

27. Central African Republic
> Corruption perceptions index: 24/100
> Total population: 4.83 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJs24_0f0O7pPU00

26. Nigeria
> Corruption perceptions index: 24/100
> Total population: 206.14 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCDtr_0f0O7pPU00

25. Lebanon
> Corruption perceptions index: 24/100
> Total population: 6.83 million
> Region: Middle East & North Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fi7a0_0f0O7pPU00

24. Zimbabwe
> Corruption perceptions index: 23/100
> Total population: 14.86 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsVFi_0f0O7pPU00

23. Iraq
> Corruption perceptions index: 23/100
> Total population: 40.22 million
> Region: Middle East & North Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fRgv_0f0O7pPU00

22. Honduras
> Corruption perceptions index: 23/100
> Total population: 9.90 million
> Region: The Americas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZHto_0f0O7pPU00

21. Cambodia
> Corruption perceptions index: 23/100
> Total population: 16.72 million
> Region: Asia & the Pacific

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398y8e_0f0O7pPU00

20. Eritrea
> Corruption perceptions index: 22/100
> Total population: 6.15 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeDX5_0f0O7pPU00

19. Guinea Bissau
> Corruption perceptions index: 21/100
> Total population: 1.97 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6SWm_0f0O7pPU00

18. Congo
> Corruption perceptions index: 21/100
> Total population: 5.52 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bsdea_0f0O7pPU00

17. Sudan
> Corruption perceptions index: 20/100
> Total population: 43.85 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19227P_0f0O7pPU00

16. Nicaragua
> Corruption perceptions index: 20/100
> Total population: 6.62 million
> Region: The Americas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjU8O_0f0O7pPU00

15. Haiti
> Corruption perceptions index: 20/100
> Total population: 11.40 million
> Region: The Americas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOS3d_0f0O7pPU00

14. Comoros
> Corruption perceptions index: 20/100
> Total population: 869,595
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38v40E_0f0O7pPU00

13. Chad
> Corruption perceptions index: 20/100
> Total population: 16.43 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aa9li_0f0O7pPU00

12. Turkmenistan
> Corruption perceptions index: 19/100
> Total population: 6.03 million
> Region: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeDr4_0f0O7pPU00

11. Democratic Republic of the Congo
> Corruption perceptions index: 19/100
> Total population: 89.56 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x15G6_0f0O7pPU00

10. Burundi
> Corruption perceptions index: 19/100
> Total population: 11.89 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iX9H2_0f0O7pPU00

9. Libya
> Corruption perceptions index: 17/100
> Total population: 6.87 million
> Region: Middle East & North Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvrcV_0f0O7pPU00

8. Equatorial Guinea
> Corruption perceptions index: 17/100
> Total population: 1.40 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozXSC_0f0O7pPU00

7. Yemen
> Corruption perceptions index: 16/100
> Total population: 29.83 million
> Region: Middle East & North Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0Y5q_0f0O7pPU00

6. North Korea
> Corruption perceptions index: 16/100
> Total population: 25.78 million
> Region: Asia & the Pacific

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlZ9b_0f0O7pPU00

5. Afghanistan
> Corruption perceptions index: 16/100
> Total population: 38.93 million
> Region: Asia & the Pacific

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZktwV_0f0O7pPU00

4. Venezuela
> Corruption perceptions index: 14/100
> Total population: 28.44 million
> Region: The Americas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8N9s_0f0O7pPU00

3. Syria
> Corruption perceptions index: 13/100
> Total population: 17.50 million
> Region: Middle East & North Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBBC0_0f0O7pPU00

2. Somalia
> Corruption perceptions index: 13/100
> Total population: 15.89 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389P2N_0f0O7pPU00

1. South Sudan
> Corruption perceptions index: 11/100
> Total population: 11.19 million
> Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

