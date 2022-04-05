ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, FL

Madison County working on economic development

By Channing Frampton
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cv6r9_0f0O7ntG00

Leaders in economic development are trying to attract new business to Madison County.

To do that, they’re digging into new data. The numbers show the county has been losing residents in recent years. One economic expert told ABC 27 that could soon change thanks, in part, to the pandemic.

“We want to be able to keep our local people here,” said Sherilyn Pickels. "We don’t want people to have to move off to find employment.” Pickels is county manager in Madison County . She said she has lived in the county all her life.

She helps lead a community that lost 1,256 people between the years 2010 and 2020 due to people moving away. The county’s population dropped from 19,224 in 2010 to 17,968 in 2020. That’s according to census data.

Pickels is working to turn that number around.

“We want to get the word out that Madison County is here. We’re ready. We’re open for business,” Pickels added.

Economic development is one strategy they’re using.

“I always love coming to the small counties. I’m from one myself in Alabama,” shared Dr. Jerry Parrish . He is an economic expert with the Florida Institute of Government at Florida State University. He paid Madison County a visit Tuesday. During the talk, he went in-depth with new data showing the economic outlook for the county.

“The Madison County economy actually recovered all the jobs from pre-Covid times three months before the state of Florida did,” Dr. Parrish shared. “They make things here. There is manufacturing here a lot higher than other parts of Florida and the U.S.”

It’s not just big business.

“We’re doing very well. Main Street in Madison is fully occupied,” added Doug Brown, executive director of Madison County Development Council . “We have an industrial park that has land available. It has infrastructure available.”

That land is right next to Interstate 10.

“We have four interchanges, three of which have water and sewer available to them,” Pickels said.

Another plus for Madison County is the railroad with Jacksonville to the east and Pensacola to the west.

“One of the biggest challenges is just simply competing,” Brown said. “We have a couple of projects that are in process right now.”

Dr. Parrish added, “We’re always subject in North Florida to states like Alabama and Georgia coming over here and recruiting companies to move over into their state.”

Dr. Parrish also said the pandemic has changed that formula. Remote work is opening up all kinds of opportunities.

“We’ve seen it all over Florida. People are choosing the smaller towns and smaller counties. It’s been really good for the economy,” Dr. Parrish concluded.

Some projections show 1,800 residents moving to Madison County as early as the year 2030. That is an idea that has Pickels excited to keep calling this place home.

“We just kind of get overlooked, but we’re trying to change that,” she concluded.

Dr. Parrish said people have been leaving Madison County for places like Lowndes County in Georgia and Leon County in Florida. However, as the population shifts with new tech and development opportunities, he said people are actually relocating north from Miami-Dade and Pinellas Counties in South Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

FDOT releases traffic advisory for week of April 10

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and the Big Bend region as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. · U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15 for paving operations.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
KCCI.com

Tornado cleanup in Madison County expected to take months

WINTERSET, Iowa — More than a week after a tornado caused extensive damage and took six lives in Madison County, officials provided an update on the cleanup efforts. Madison County Emergency Management Agency says of the six people hospitalized by the storm, four have recovered and been released. The other two are expected to be okay.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Madison County, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Madison, FL
County
Madison County, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Government
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#North Florida#Abc 27#Florida State University#Pre Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Severe weather forecast over Florida, Georgia and Carolinas

A multi-day severe weather event continues Wednesday, as powerful storms move east through the Gulf Coast states. Following two days of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, the same line of storms will shift into Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. While the biggest weather likely took place on...
FLORIDA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy