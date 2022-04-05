ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Implications of Bryson Stott Making the Phillies' Roster

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsaoI_0f0O7kF500

Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm have been informed they'll join the Phillies for Opening Day, what does that mean for them and the rest of the roster?

View the original article to see embedded media.

On March 25, 2018, MLB’s no. 35 ranked prospect, Scott Kingery, signed a six-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies worth $24 million. Just a week later, Kingery returned to Philadelphia with the club to considerable fanfare.

It had been years since a prospect so highly touted was slated to play a starting role for the Phillies on Opening Day. Now, four years later, and to slightly less pomp, MLB’s no. 45 prospect Bryson Stott will be joining the Phillies for Opening Day, according to a report by Todd Zolecki .

Stott’s role on the team is still to be determined. He might start at third base, he could start at shortstop, or platoon with Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius at the two positions simultaneously.

But that is a road the Phililes would rather not take. They learned their lesson in 2018, asking Kingery to start at shortstop, the toughest defensive position on the diamond, and a spot he had never played.

Nevertheless, the club believes they can find enough plate appearances for both Stott and Bohm to continue their development with consistent playing time.

However, the Phillies are no longer in rebuild mode, they can’t afford to waste plate appearances and starts on an unproductive player, especially Bohm, who struggles so heavily in the field.

Earlier in the spring there was some thought that both could not make the club. If Stott would succeed it would come at the expense of Bohm, but the pair forced the Phillies' hand.

Stott has hammered pitching the entire spring, slashing .419/.514/.581 with a home run. Bohm started off the spring tremendously slow, in his first 21 at-bats, he had just two hits. Since then, he's slashed .333/.333/.583.

Confidence matters to Bohm. His struggles spiral into slumps which spiral into precipitous declines. But once he goes into a hot streak, Bohm can become one of baseball’s most fearsome hitters, as evidenced by his 2020 rookie campaign.

A demotion to Triple-A would only reduce Bohm’s confidence further. But now that his roster spot is secured, regular playing time could see Bohm flourish as a major leaguer.

Stott’s promotion without a concurrent demotion does have some interesting ripples. It means there are no bench spots remaining for utility players on the entire roster.

With 28-man expanded rosters, the Phillies will likely carry 15 pitchers, five starters and 10 relievers, leaving room for 13 hitters. Assuming Stott is on the bench for Opening Day, that leaves three remaining spots.

One of those will be filled by a backup catcher, Garrett Stubbs, one will be filled by Mickey Moniak , and the final spot will be taken by Johan Camargo, who signed a major league free agent contract in November.

As Opening Day nears and the Phillies roster comes into shape, it’s hard not to be excited.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  3. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster Prediction
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
  10. Castellanos Shows He's Ready to Play in Philadelphia

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez reacts to low Hall of Fame vote total

Alex Rodriguez didn’t mince words: He wants to be in the Hall of Fame. “I would be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in,” the former Yankees slugger said Wednesday. Rodriguez was speaking reporters via Zoom as part of ESPN’s introduction of the new “KayRod Cast,” a Sunday Night Baseball alternate presentation with A-Rod and long-time Yankees play-by-player Michael Kay. “KayRod Cast” will debut Sunday night during Yankees-Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Scott Kingery
Person
Johan Camargo
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Bryson Stott
Person
Alec Bohm
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s bold contract demands, revealed

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to agree on a contract extension before the team’s Opening Day tilt against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the news leading up to Friday’s game, saying the best offer was a seven-year extension worth $30.5 million per season starting in 2023. The deal would have included a $17 million contract for 2022 after Judge filed at $21 million in arbitration talks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to hilarious blooper

The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryson Stott Making
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Twins nearing blockbuster trade for Padres’ Chris Paddack

The San Diego Padres are still looking to get a trade through the door ahead of Opening Day. After failing to land Jose Ramirez, who re-upped on a monster extension with the Cleveland Guardians, the Padres have reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Minnesota Twins. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the Twins and Padres are nearing an agreement over a blockbuster trade involving Padres’ hurler Chris Paddack.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Twins, Padres Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher

Right before Opening Day on Thursday, the San Diego Padres made a significant trade with the Minnesota Twins. The Padres acquired All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker in exchange for right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan. According to multiple reports, the Padres will also receive $6.6 million...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Mother of boy hit by thrown baseball sues Los Angeles Angels for negligence

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A 6-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull and brain damage when he was accidentally hit by a baseball thrown by a Los Angeles Angels player who was warming up before a game at the team's home stadium in 2019, according to a lawsuit announced Thursday that blames the injury on the team's negligence.
ANAHEIM, CA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
453
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy