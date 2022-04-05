ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Viral TikTok video reconnects pair that met in Colorado Springs

By Jessica Gruenling
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
KRDO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtfpx_0f0O7fpS00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Social media is a pretty powerful tool and a viral TikTok video is helping a California girl reconnect with a boy she met in Colorado Springs.

Dani Arribere was visiting family in February when she met Zach at Cowboys in Downtown Colorado Springs.

"You know Zach and I only talked for maybe 5-10 minutes in the bar, it was super loud, couldn’t really hear much. All I knew was that I thought he was cute and then we got separated in the crowd," said Arribere.

This is why she made a TikTok video because all she knew about him was that his name was Zach and he's stationed at Fort Carson.

"He’s an engineer, he’s 22 years old, his favorite song is 'Sand in My Boots' by Morgan Wallen. Can you please help a girl out?" Arribere asked in her TikTok video.

With that video, the world started to help Arribere out.

"Just my friends and my grandma saw, and then all of a sudden it started getting thousands of views," said Arribere.

Out of those thousands of people, it was a group of girls at a sleepover in Alabama that found Zach from Colorado.

"They ended up sending me his resume that they found online and I was like this is really interesting. Then they sent me his Instagram and I was like yup! That is the Zach from Colorado," recalled Arribere.

Arribere sent him a follow request and Zach sent her a message back.

"I was like oh my god this is Dani from the bar that I met like 8 weeks ago, and then I messaged her and I was like oh my god I remember you," said Zach Schaefer.

The power of social media brings two people more than one thousand miles apart back together.

"He’s really cool, surprisingly he’s a super chill guy, didn’t think anything crazy about the TikTok so phew," said Arribere.

"It's slightly creepy to some degree, but also you can kind of see the power and the good behind it because like I get this like really cool second chance with an awesome girl like Dani because of social media thanks to girls at a sleepover that found me," said Schaefer.

Watch Arribere's TikTok here.

The post Viral TikTok video reconnects pair that met in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Fort Carson, CO
State
California State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
Alabama State
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Westword

Ten Best Places to Live in Colorado Now

The 2022 list of the top ten places to live in Colorado from the Niche website offers an intriguing lineup led once again by Holly Hills, a community in Arapahoe County that's topped this particular roster each of the previous two years. It's also number one on several other Niche lists, including best Colorado suburbs, best places to raise a family in Colorado, best places to buy a house in Colorado, best places to retire in Colorado, and more, more, more.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Hello, spring? Major snowstorm forecast to wallop Denver

The same storm poised to bring an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes over the southern United States this week will also produce a major snowstorm over portions of the central and southern Rockies and High Plains from Sunday night to Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm could become one...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy