‘XO, Kitty’: Choi Min-yeong, Anthony Keyvan & Gia Kim Among 9 Cast In Netflix’s ‘To All The Boys’ Spinoff Series

Netflix has added nine actors to the cast for XO, Kitty, its upcoming To All the Boys spinoff series. Joining as series regulars are Choi Min-yeong ( Dream Palace ), Anthony Keyvan ( Love, Victo r), Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald ( Players ) and Regan Aliyah ( Club Mickey Mouse ). They will appear opposite Anna Cathcart, who takes on the titular role. The series comes from co-showrunners and executive producer Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild.

In the series, teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey (Cathcart) thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

Choi will play Dae, Keyvan portrays Q, Kim will play Yuri, Lee takes on Min Ho, Thurnwald joins the cast as Alex and Aliyah portrays Juliana. Also joining the cast as recurring are Yunjin Kim ( Lost ), Michael K. Lee and Jocelyn Shelfo ( The Summer I Turned Pretty ). They will play Jina, Professor Lee and Madison, respectively.

In addition to the castings, Netflix shared that XO, Kitty has started production in Seoul, South Kore, with Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky and Katina Medina Mora set to direct this season.

Creator Han executive produces with Rothchild and ACE Entertainment’s Matt Kaplan. The series comes from Awesomeness Studios and ACE Entertainment.