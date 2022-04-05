ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Vietnam veteran meets men who helped fight off attackers

By Tracy Carloss
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2Rya_0f0O7U4L00

It's a meeting that has been months in the making. The veteran who was brutally attacked in broad daylight inside the garage at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center just days before Veteran’s Day met the two men who came to help him.

Peter Hoban was on his way to the hospital on November 7, 2021 when he was attacked by two teenagers.

“I heard them jump off the wall, heard their feet hit the ground, they approached me from the back, asked for money, I told them no, I don’t have any — they then kind of ran after me,” said Hoban.

That's when the teenagers started attacking Hoban. The then-72-year-old held his own for a while but then started yelling for help.

“When I was laying there with the individuals trying to wrestle them — like trying to wrestle an alligator — there were some that did walk by,” explained Hoban.

But the two VA employees did not just walk past Hoban, they rushed to help him. Anthony Lovelace and Kevin Collins were in the parking garage that afternoon and helped Hoban restrain one teenager until police arrived. Hoban has talked with the two men on the phone, but Tuesday morning was the first time he saw them since they helped him in the garage.

The two men were honored by the VA for their heroic actions.

“I got no problem helping somebody,” said Lovelace.

“You mess with a veteran you mess with all of us, and we all stick together,” said Collins. Collins is a Navy veteran and has many family members who have served our country. “You always got eachother's back. It’s always in your heart, veterans always stick together."

Hoban is thankful to the men for coming to help him.

“My saviors, my reactionary force, and they answered the call,” said Hoban. “They truly deserve all the recognition they’re getting."

One teenager was arrested and charged; he is going through the legal system. The other was not caught.

RELATED: Vietnam veteran fights back after being attacked by 2 juveniles outside of Cleveland VA

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Project honors Vietnam-era veterans

VALPARAISO — Vietnam-era veterans can get a free book and DVD as well as have their portrait made during a recognition event at the Valparaiso Public Library. They need to order the book online, though. The William Henry Harrison Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the...
VALPARAISO, IN
WILX-TV

Jackson hosting event to honor Vietnam veterans

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - National Vietnam Veterans Day is now just a couple of weeks away. This year, Jackson’s Vietnam Veterans of America chapter is hosting its first-ever event to honor local vets. The event will pay tribute to Jackson’s Vietnam Veterans along with their friends and families. Several...
JACKSON, MI
WTOL-TV

Military families fight to help veterans exposed to 'burn pits'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In honor of her late husband, a local woman is fighting to expand healthcare benefits for veterans. After a one-year deployment in Iraq, Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson was diagnosed with lung cancer. "He eventually lost his voice and ended up with a paralyzed vocal cord,"...
COLUMBUS, OH
Kingsport Times-News

Harshbarger honors Vietnam veterans, families

KINGSPORT — Some had tears in their eyes while others held their certificates and pins with pride at Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger’s Vietnam veteran-pinning ceremony in Kingsport. The event is part of Harshbarger’s partnership with the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration effort to recognize Vietnam-era veterans and surviving family members...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Stokes
Person
Louis Stokes
WTAJ

Vietnam Veteran commemoration ceremony coming to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony is coming to The James E Van Zandt VA Medical in Altoona on March 29. The James E Van Zandt VA Medical center, located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard, has teamed up with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 967 and Armed Forces Mothers for […]
ALTOONA, PA
WPMI

Mobile Vietnam Veteran receives long-awaited recognition

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Vietnam veteran got the recognition he deserves today by receiving some long-awaited medals. Major Raleigh Power's hometown in Columbus, Georgia, but he lives in Mobile now. Today, his family and friends brought him to Kraver's Seafood in Mobile where he got his big surprise...
MOBILE, AL
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield National Cemetery commemorates Vietnam veterans and their families

The Vietnam War, known in Vietnam as the American War, left U.S. public opinion in tatters over more than a decade of American involvement in the 1960s and '70s. On Thursday morning, Bakersfield National Cemetery tried to heal some of those old wounds by hosting its annual Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Ceremony at the peaceful, oak-dotted burial grounds in the Tehachapi Mountains.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Attackers#Va#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Amazon
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Vietnam Veterans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Terry Courville and Roger Pete are just two of the Lake Area’s Vietnam Veterans who will be honored at a special ceremony this Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Lake Charles. It’s a welcome home that’s long overdue, since Vietnam Vets were often spat upon and not supported like World War 2 vets after the came back from the war.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy