Accidents

Deadly Crash Closes All Lane Along US 30 In Central PA: State Police

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Pennsylvania state police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police

At least one person has died in a crash along US 30 on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania state police.

The road closed shortly after the crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. on Apr. 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The portion of the highway that has shut down is between Granite Station and Hoffman roads in Straban Township, according to a release by Pennsylvania state Trooper Megan Ammerman.

The highway "will be closed for an extended period of time," Ammerman says.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and a detour has been put in place.

The exact number of cars and persons involved is unknown.

Follow daily voice for updates.

