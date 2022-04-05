Deadly Crash Closes All Lane Along US 30 In Central PA: State Police

Pennsylvania state police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police

At least one person has died in a crash along US 30 on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania state police.

The road closed shortly after the crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. on Apr. 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The portion of the highway that has shut down is between Granite Station and Hoffman roads in Straban Township, according to a release by Pennsylvania state Trooper Megan Ammerman.

The highway "will be closed for an extended period of time," Ammerman says.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and a detour has been put in place.

The exact number of cars and persons involved is unknown.

Follow daily voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.