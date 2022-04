ITHACA, N.Y.—None of the occupants of the two cars involved in an ugly collision at the intersection of West Seneca Street and North Plain Street were seriously injured. Around 2:30 p.m., police issued an alert that the area would be blocked off for at least one hour and that drivers should avoid the area. By 2:40 p.m., officers from the Ithaca Police Department and the Ithaca Fire Department were cleaning up the scene, though none of the vehicle occupants appeared to still be on the scene.

