Report: Elon Coach Mike Schrage to Join Jon Scheyer’s Staff at Duke

The Phoenix head coach previously worked at Duke from 1999-2008 under Coach K.

Elon’s athletic department announced on Tuesday that their men’s basketball head coach Mike Schrage turned in his resignation after three years with the Phoenix.

Schrage is set to join Jon Scheyer’s coaching staff at Duke , according to the Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported and sources told CBS Sports ’ Jon Rothstein . The reports have not mentioned what role Schrage will take on the Blue Devils’ squad.

Schrage previously worked under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke from 1999—2002 as the recruiting coordinator, then from 2002—08 as the director of basketball operations.

Elon went 10—22 this past season. They played Duke on Dec. 18, 2021, losing 87—56.

The coach’s overall record at Elon was 33—52. The program announced that they will start a national search for their next head coach right away.

“I would like to thank Mike for his three years leading our program,” Elon athletic director Dave Blank said, via Elon’s press release . “Mike, his wife, Amanda, and their children have been great Elon supporters during their time at Elon and we wish them the best of luck. Although they have decided to move in a different direction, we are confident we have a foundation in place to continue to build a very successful program at Elon. This is a position that is extremely appealing, and I anticipate a strong pool of candidates.”

