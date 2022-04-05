Re-Grading the North: 2017 NFL Draft

It’s no secret that the Minnesota Vikings have one major need ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft: cornerback. That need has been written about a number of times on this site as well as many others across the NFL universe. As we have gotten closer to the draft, the focus seems to have quickly shifted from Ahmad Gardner to Derek Stingley Jr. as Gardner continues to fly up the boards. However, it’s quite hard to project how effective Stingley could be on an NFL field because, well, we’ve barely seen him on a collegiate one. Despite this, I have reason to believe that we have a best-case scenario comparison. Look no further than New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler, Marshon Lattimore.

