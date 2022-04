LOCK HAVEN — It was a good turnout on Tuesday night as the city of Lock Haven held two discussions regarding skatepark improvements. Upgrading the skatepark is part of an overarching plan to improve Hoberman Park. According to City Planner Abbey Roberts, the improvements to the skatepark may cost between $300,000-$350,000 which will be supported through grant funding.

