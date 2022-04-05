Car seat trade-in is back at Target

Target announced on Tuesday that it is resuming its semi-annual car seat trade-in event that will run from April 18-30.

Target customers get a 20% off coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or other select baby items for trading in their old car seat.

According to WPXI , car seats can be returned, regardless of whether or not they are usable. The coupons are good through May 14, 2022, and each coupon can be redeemed twice.

Waste Management, Target’s partner, will take pieces from the car seats and recycle them into new products such as pallets, buckets, and carpet padding, reported WPXI .

Since introducing its first car seat trade-in program in 2016, Target says it has recycled 1.7 million car seats, which equates to 25.4 million pounds of the car seat material.

