ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Car seat trade-in is back at Target

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46o3kU_0f0O5yQR00

Target announced on Tuesday that it is resuming its semi-annual car seat trade-in event that will run from April 18-30.

Target customers get a 20% off coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or other select baby items for trading in their old car seat.

According to WPXI , car seats can be returned, regardless of whether or not they are usable. The coupons are good through May 14, 2022, and each coupon can be redeemed twice.

Waste Management, Target’s partner, will take pieces from the car seats and recycle them into new products such as pallets, buckets, and carpet padding, reported WPXI .

Since introducing its first car seat trade-in program in 2016, Target says it has recycled 1.7 million car seats, which equates to 25.4 million pounds of the car seat material.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Four hospitalized after school bus crash in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a school bus crash in north Columbus.   Columbus police say the crash involved a Columbus City Schools bus and a garbage truck near the intersection of Henderson Road and Olentangy River Road around 6 a.m., Wednesday.   A spokesperson […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WGN TV

Best heated car seat cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Anyone living in a place that gets harsh winters knows that there are times a car’s heater isn’t quite enough to keep you warm. While it would be great if everyone could afford a luxury vehicle with heated seats to keep them comfortable, this just isn’t a reality. Thankfully, you can buy aftermarket heated car seat covers that will do the trick without costing you an arm and a leg.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Waste Management#Vehicles#Target#Wpxi
TODAY.com

Consumer Reports: Best Convertible Car Seats

This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series, a collaboration with Consumer Reports. Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports are editorially independent. If you purchase something through our links, we both earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania residents could get direct payments

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman sentenced for embezzling from Wetzel County business

WHEELING, W.Va. — Cheryl M. Zambori, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, was sentenced today to 27 months of incarceration for an embezzlement charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Zambori, 50, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Wire Fraud.” Zambori was employed as a Finance Manager at Litman Excavating, Inc. in New Martinsville, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man indicted on fentanyl and gun charges; US Attorney Ihlenfeld reacts: “The problem has exploded”

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-New details on an ongoing federal investigation: An Ohio man is now indicted on fentanyl and guns charges after a traffic stop in Wheeling. 7News has a one-on-one interview with U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld on this investigation and many others like it. “It’s very dangerous. This is a disturbing national trend that […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man indicted on drug charges in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Dallas Michael Acoff, 33, of Euclid, Ohio, was indicted on April 5 on several counts of drug charges. He was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base,” one count of “Possession with Intent […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested after swallowing live ammunition

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he swallowed live ammunition. Nicholas Rosselle, 33, of Apollo swallowed two live hollow-point rounds according to Kiski Township Police KDKA reports. Rosselle was not licensed to have a firearm and was taken into custody Police say that Rosselle was under the influence of drugs and that he resisted officers […]
APOLLO, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly posting anti-Biden sticker on gas pumps

(WTRF) A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he allegedly posted anti-Biden stickers on a gas pump. Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief. The incident was captured on video by Aaron Phillips who recorded the arrest where Glazewski can be heard yelling expletives and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man with portable drug lab indicted in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — An Ohio man was indicted on fentanyl and guns charges after a traffic stop in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that Christopher W. Thomas, 32, of Thornville, Ohio was indicted on Tuesday by a federal grand jury for the possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as the unlawful possession […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy