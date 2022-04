Last Tuesday, the No. 4 Yale men’s lacrosse team (6–2, 2–1 Ivy) had incredible offensive play in their battle against No. 10 Boston University (8–2, 5–0 Patriot). The Elis triumphed over the Terriers, earning a 22–15 score and setting a program record for goals in a single quarter with 11 in the second period. Tuesday was the highest scoring day since Yale’s 22–11 victory over Harvard on April 29, 2019.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO