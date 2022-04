The rivalry between Forest and Vanguard goes back five decades when Ocala High was renamed Forest High and Vanguard High opened in 1971. The rivalry and intensity is just as strong today as it was then, as four Forest pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout and the Wildcats got just enough offense to post a 2-0 win over the Knights on Friday in Ocala. ...

OCALA, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO