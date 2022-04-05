ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence police searches for missing teen

By Jack Anstine
 3 days ago
The Independence Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday walking northeast from Nova School at 2425 South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road in Independence, Missouri.

C.J. Macha is 17 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, around 150 lbs and has brown eyes, according to police. He was wearing a black zippered jacket, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Macha is autistic and does not live in the area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-836-3600 and should reference case number 22-21417.

