ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

PBSO, Coast Guard investigate body found near Peanut Island

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3a77_0f0O4ooC00

Officials said a man's body was found Tuesday near Peanut Island off of Riviera Beach.

Multiple vehicles with the Riviera Beach Fire Rescue and police were spotted at the city’s marina just after 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway between the Port of Palm Beach and Peanut Island.

Investigators said it appears the man died from accidental drowning.

WPTV/Eric Pasquarelli
Riviera Beach police and fire rescue responded to a body found in the Intracoastal Waterway on April 5, 2022.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff's office.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard are taking the lead in the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Comments / 2

Related
WDIO-TV

Coast Guard investigating sinking tugboat in Duluth

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after someone reported on Monday morning that an old tugboat was partially submerged. Investigators from Marine Safety Unit Duluth went out and determined there was no pollution or impact to the environment. They'll now work with the tug's owner to determine a plan forward.
DULUTH, MN
Eyewitness News

Police investigating after body found in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating after a body was found on Wednesday. Police were called by a ‘concerned citizen’ around 1:10 Wednesday afternoon. The caller said there was a body on Springside Avenue between Hard Street and Wintergreen Avenue. Police say they...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Cars
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Riviera Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Island#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Pbso
iheart.com

VIDEO: Florida Man Bit By Shark While Fishing on Beach

While fishing at New Smyrna Beach recently, a man was bitten by a shark after getting it stuck on a sandbar and trying to move it by hand. The scene was caught by a beachgoer onshore. When he grabbed the tail to move the shark from the sandbar, it turned and bit him.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘There’s fentanyl in everything’: 4 new hospitalizations linked to fentanyl just days after Spring Breakers overdosed

Rescuers are deeply troubled by what one is calling a cluster of fentanyl cases popping up in the Fort Lauderdale area after 10 people at two homes were hospitalized because of the potentially lethal drug fentanyl in a matter of 3 days. Fentanyl is deadly. Even a few granules the size of salt from a shaker could kill you. Four men were hospitalized Sunday after a medical emergency involving ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy