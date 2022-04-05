ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

U.S.S. Slater opening for 25th season of tours in Albany

WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - The U.S.S. Slater is celebrating its 25th season in Albany. The...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Annual Tulip Festival plans released

The City of Albany releases details on its Annual Tulip Festival. There will be over 187,000 Tulips on display in Washington Park. The City's signature spring event will also include more than 100 vendors with art, food, and family fun for the kids. There will also be two entertainment stages.
ALBANY, NY
WWLP

ScotlandShop opens first U.S. store in Albany County

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From the ‘Land of Cakes’ to the heart of the Capital Region, a retail hub for high-end Scottish goods called ScotlandShop has touched down in Albany County. Cue the bagpipes! From curtains to clothing, you can find more than 500 different types of tartan. Often mistaken for plaid, tartan is the design […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany pastor opens community ice cream shop in church basement

ALBANY - Bishop Avery Comithier is the pastor of Elijah Missionary Church on Krank Street in Albany's South End. He realized there were not any ice cream shops nearby. People would always have to go to Delmar, East Greenbush or Central Avenue. Now that's no longer the case. He opened...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April

Experience a full day of fun at St. Clement’s Island Museum with St. Mary’s County wineries on the First Landing Wine Trail, as well as local artisan and craft vendors, kids’ activities, boat rides, and more at the 2nd annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival. THIS YEAR, you can enjoy WINE BY THE GLASS […] The post First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
FESTIVAL
NECN

Submariners From U.S.S. Vermont Visit Namesake State

The state of Vermont is playing host this week to a special delegation of U.S. Navy sailors serving aboard the submarine named for Vermont. The sailors are learning about their ship’s namesake state and visiting people who support them while they’re at sea on duty. "It’s a beautiful...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S S
Lebanon-Express

Albany, Corvallis Burgerville dining rooms open

The blue-red Burgerville logo has become the latest sign of softening coronavirus restrictions after the Vancouver, Washington-based fast-casual food chain reopened its Albany and Corvallis stores to indoor dining. Burgerville announced on March 17 it had reopened lobbies at 16 restaurants in Oregon and Washington, including Albany. The Corvallis store...
CORVALLIS, OR
WNYT

Saratoga Casino using local products for giveaways

Saratoga Casino Hotel is hoping to help local businesses and its premium players at the same time. Saratoga Casino runs a monthly giveaway program for its top players - and it's now focusing on handing out local products. It was inspired by the Saratoga County Chamber Of Commerce's “Save Our...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Longtime Capital Region DJ Bob Mason dies

PYX 106 confirms former Capital Region DJ Bob Mason has died. He was a familiar voice on area radio for decades, most notably as part of the "Mason & Sheehan" morning show. In addition to his time at PYX 106, Mason worked at several other area radio stations. John Cooper,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

United Way announces Tour de Keuka 2022

(WETM) — Registration is now open for United Way of the Southern Tier’s 2022 Tour de Keuka bike ride fundraiser. The event will take place Saturday, August 6, around Keuka Lake. Bicyclists can select a 45, 60, or 100-mile course. The 45 and 60-mile courses will start at 9:00 a.m. while the 100-mile ‘Century Ride’ […]
CHEMUNG, NY
WNYT

Dog bringing comfort, joy to students at Brooklyn school

NEW YORK CITY - A gentle nudge or cuddle from a pet can bring comfort during tough times. Shell Bank Junior High in Brooklyn is using that bond to teach students about empathy, teamwork and other life lessons. Students say school is better with Brody. The 120-pound shelter dog is...
BROOKLYN, NY
Syracuse.com

David Sedaris, motocross racing, Easter events: 11 things to do in Central NY this weekend

It’s starting to feel more like spring. Flowers are popping up at the farmer’s markets, the sun is shining and the waterfalls are flowing. It’s Easter weekend part one, so there are plenty of egg hunts around Upstate this weekend (even one with wine for the adults) as well as comedy shows, music and craft fairs. There’s also a motocross race at the State Fairgrounds and an International Taste Festival, plus humor writer David Sedaris at the Oncenter. Todd Snider, Bob Moses and DROELOE will bring the tunes this weekend, and Nate Bargatze will supply the laughs. Take a stroll with CNY Folksmarch in Cortland County, or find an egg hunt and get searching!
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Trailblazing pastor to be remembered in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. - This weekend, there will be a big celebration in Great Barrington, Massachusetts for a woman who was a courageous trailblazer. Esther Dozier grew up in poverty in Alabama, but made up for what she didn't have with what she did, and that was courage. She would...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy