U.S.S. Slater opening for 25th season of tours in Albany

It’s starting to feel more like spring. Flowers are popping up at the farmer’s markets, the sun is shining and the waterfalls are flowing. It’s Easter weekend part one, so there are plenty of egg hunts around Upstate this weekend (even one with wine for the adults) as well as comedy shows, music and craft fairs. There’s also a motocross race at the State Fairgrounds and an International Taste Festival, plus humor writer David Sedaris at the Oncenter. Todd Snider, Bob Moses and DROELOE will bring the tunes this weekend, and Nate Bargatze will supply the laughs. Take a stroll with CNY Folksmarch in Cortland County, or find an egg hunt and get searching!

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO