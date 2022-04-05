ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Scholar Athlete: Leila Curtis

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Half Hollow Hills East High School senior Leila Curtis has been a varsity tennis player since ninth grade and helped the Thunderbirds win the Suffolk County team championship.

News 12

New Jersey dries out from major flooding around the state

Heavy rain Thursday night put parts of New Jersey underwater with major flooding near the state’s rivers. The Boys and Girls Club in Lodi had to be closed on Friday due to flooding. The building is close to the Saddle River. Water was still receding from the parking lot on Friday afternoon. News 12 was told the basement of the club was filled with water.
LODI, NJ
