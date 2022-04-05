Scholar Athlete: Leila Curtis

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and his fiancé Donna Pacucci are getting ready to tie the knot but their wedding registry is raising some eyebrows. The couple is registered at HoneyFund.com. On the registry it says the couple is planning to honeymoon in Grenada and explains that they don't want gifts since they have homes filled with what they need. Instead, they want cash to go towards their honeymoon.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO