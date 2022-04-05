ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'A museum of our time': Museum of Contemporary Art celebrates 'masterful transformation' in La Jolla

By Elisabeth Frausto
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14syTZ_0f0O3fyI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03730G_0f0O3fyI00
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Jonathon Glus, Kathryn Kanjo, Irwin Jacobs, Annabelle Selldorf, Paul and Genevieve Jacobs (back row, from left) join Joan Jacobs and Annabelle and Alyssia Jacobs after cutting the ribbon for the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's renovated La Jolla location April 5. (Elisabeth Frausto)

“This is a beautiful sight,” Kathryn Kanjo told a crowd of about 110 people outside the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its flagship La Jolla location April 5.

Kanjo, the David C. Copley director and chief executive of MCASD, has overseen a four-year, multimillion-dollar renovation of the museum at 700 Prospect St. that doubled its square footage and gave its existing spaces a complete overhaul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYWXf_0f0O3fyI00
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego Chief Executive Kathryn Kanjo calls the La Jolla redesign "a massive and masterful transformation." (Elisabeth Frausto)

The museum will officially reopen to the public with another ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 9, followed by a day of free admission including the galleries, an architectural tour, guided art-making activities and live music. Visit mcasd.org/reopening to reserve complimentary tickets.

Kanjo said the redesign was “a massive and masterful transformation,” adding 28,000 square feet of gallery and special exhibition space and bringing the total size of the museum to 105,000 square feet.

The design also incorporates new public spaces, including the outdoor Art Park, seaside terraces and walkways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k63v6_0f0O3fyI00
San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, Mayor Todd Gloria, Kathryn Kanjo and Joan and Irwin Jacobs attend the MCASD ribbon cutting April 5. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The main building is named the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Building in honor of the longtime supporters and La Jollans whose $20 million provided the foundation for the museum’s extensive fundraising efforts.

The renovation reorients the museum’s front entrance onto Prospect Street with a new entry pavilion that “corresponds with the town and the neighboring [Irving] Gill buildings,” lead architect Annabelle Selldorf said.

Additionally, the locally owned Urban Kitchen Group has been contracted to oversee a new restaurant named The Kitchen @ MCASD, which will open in early summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZkDO_0f0O3fyI00
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed April 5 to be The Museum of Contemporary Art Day in San Diego. (Elisabeth Frausto)

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed April 5 to be The Museum of Contemporary Art Day in San Diego. The museum “is among San Diego's most prominent cultural assets,” he said.

He also noted the importance of MCASD’s reopening as the city embarks on its “first-ever cultural planning process that we're calling ‘The Creative City,’” which aims to weave arts and culture investments into other city initiatives such as infrastructure and climate plans.

MCASD is “a museum of our time,” said Jonathon Glus, executive director of the city Commission for Arts and Culture. “This is how we experience the lives we have shared together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMTqX_0f0O3fyI00
One of the exhibits during the MCASD reopening is "Niki de Saint Phalle in the 1960s," focusing on the work of French American artist de Saint Phalle, who spent her last years in La Jolla and died in 2002. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Glus said the renovation of the museum's flagship in La Jolla centers it among local cultural institutions such as the La Jolla Historical Society a few doors down, the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, the Murals of La Jolla and La Jolla Playhouse.

MCASD board President Paul Jacobs said the museum's expansion will enable visitors to view “the huge and wonderful collection of art that we have. … It’s an amazing transformation.”

MCASD also will host “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, featuring hands-on art activities and games, along with tours. The free event will repeat the second Sunday of each month. To learn more, visit mcasd.org/events/prebys-play-day-april-2022 .

MCASD’s regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is $25 for adults ($20 for San Diego County and Tijuana residents), $15 for students and senior citizens, and free for members and children younger than 17. More discounts are available. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 1

Related
San Diego weekly Reader

How San Diego lost the land east of La Jolla

Five years after the two lone bidders won the La Jolla Shores acreage, General Atomic was able to pick up similarly desirable property on Torrey Pines Mesa for its huge lab, the first onto the mesa of a now-familiar wall of high-tech palaces. General Atomic fared even better than the developers at the shores — its 320 acres of pueblo land came from the city free of charge.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

Poll result: Rangers at Point La Jolla

After the city of San Diego said earlier this month that it expected a daily ranger presence at Point La Jolla by the end of April to help manage crowds around the area's sea lions, the La Jolla Light posted an online survey asking, "Are park rangers necessary at Point La Jolla?"
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Public Art#Street Art#Climate Planning#Mcasd
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Eater

LA Influencer Roasted for Mean Post After Restaurant Says No to Free Food

A food influencer who lives in Los Angeles is getting roasted for badly critiquing a St. Louis area restaurant that declined to give him a discount on his meal. Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and others, Instagram user @antonio_eats_la (who has north of 200,000 followers) reached out unprompted to a restaurant named Corner 17 in the St. Louis area — a city the influencer frequents to see family — to ask for $100 in dining credit in exchange for a review on his account.
LOS ANGELES, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
920
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy