Louisiana Living: Woofstock 22′

Recently the website travel.alot.com published an article that caught my attention. The main reason it was eye grabbing for me was how unnecessary and malicious it appeared. Examine the title for yourself and see if you don't immediately go to the dark side where I went. "The Ugliest Cities in Each State". Why is it worth pointing out that someone's hometown is ugly? Remember what Mama used to tell you when you were a kid? If you ain't got nothing nice to say, don't say nothing."

