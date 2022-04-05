ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Living: Woofstock 22′

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
myarklamiss.com
 3 days ago

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

Kiss Country 93.7

They Say This Is The Ugliest City in Louisiana. Is That Right?

Recently the website travel.alot.com published an article that caught my attention. The main reason it was eye grabbing for me was how unnecessary and malicious it appeared. Examine the title for yourself and see if you don't immediately go to the dark side where I went. "The Ugliest Cities in Each State". Why is it worth pointing out that someone's hometown is ugly? Remember what Mama used to tell you when you were a kid? If you ain't got nothing nice to say, don't say nothing."
CBS 46

Deadly tornado rips through Louisiana

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost and are the inspections all they claim to be? In this Consumer Crackdown, national investigator Sandra Jones explains what to look for.
WWL

Tornado Watch issued for most of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana on Tuesday morning. A tornado watch is in effect for the following parishes/ counties in the WWL-TV viewing area until 7 p.m. Tuesday: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington parishes and Hancock and Pearl River counties.
KTAL

Remedial courses to be eliminated in Louisiana colleges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new policy adopted by the Louisiana Board of Regents will eliminate remedial coursework in Louisiana public universities and colleges. The newly revised policy will replace remedial coursework with a proven nationally recognized reform model. Under the new guidelines, college students needing remediation will be placed in for-credit or gateway math/English courses while given additional academic support. This will result in students taking courses with longer time on task instead of a shorter, not-for-credit remedial course.
K945

Election Results Are in From Northwest Louisiana

Despite very low voter turnout, all of the proposals on the ballot for law enforcement in Caddo Parish passed with overwhelming support. Four property tax renewals were on the ballot in Caddo in addition to a quarter-cent sales tax renewal. These measures are dedicated to funding operation of the Caddo Sheriff's office and running the jail.
Government Technology

How to Apply for Hurricane Protection in Louisiana

(TNS) - Louisiana is up to receive $40 million in federal grants for disaster survivors to make their homes more resilient to flooding, Vice President Kamala Harris announced in Sunset Monday and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced from Washington, D.C. Examples of eligible projects under new Swift Current monies include...
KSLA

Heart of Louisiana: Swamp Pop Reunion

VILLE PLATTE, La. (WAFB) - This unique south Louisiana music had its heyday in the 1950s and ‘60s. And in the city of Ville Platte, they still celebrate their swamp pop music. For 16 years, these aging Louisiana music legends have been getting together once a year and singing...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces U.S. Historic Investment in Expanding Broadband in Louisiana

Louisiana Governor Announces U.S. Historic Investment in Expanding Broadband in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has joined the United States Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in announcing $277 million in grants to expand broadband access in Louisiana and 11 other states. During the application process, the Acadiana Planning Commission collaborated with several partners and was awarded a $29.9 million grant to improve internet access in Acadia, St. Landry, and Evangeline parishes, where over 22,000 households and 2,300 businesses lack broadband. As a result, in the digital world, these underserved communities have limited access to healthcare, education, and economic competitiveness. This is consistent with the work started by Gov. Edwards prior to the pandemic and is another significant step toward Louisiana’s goal of eliminating the digital divide by 2029.
KTAL

Best colleges in Louisiana

(Stacker) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad...
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Bug Officials Are Begging You To Kill These On Sight

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana COVID Restrictions End on Wednesday

Governor John Bel Edwards announced during his annual State of the State Address on Monday that he will allow that emergency order to lapse when it reaches its Wednesday expiration date. "It was exactly two years ago today that we marked the first death from COVID-19 in Louisiana," Edwards said...
KEDM

Louisiana Master Naturalists Convene in Pineville

Louisiana Master Naturalists exploring nature at Camp Hardtner, Bob Thomas in red. Louisiana Master Naturalist Association will convene its annual statewide meeting called “Rendezvous” Friday, April 1. The public is invited to their opening session from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Pineville Convention Center. Area residents...
