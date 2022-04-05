CFO Patronis asks Elon Musk to move Twitter Headquarters to Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Elon Musk, the single-largest stakeholder of Twitter, to move company operations to Florida.

Musk surprised the world earlier this week when it was revealed that he had purchased a 9 percent stake in the social media company.

In a letter sent to Musk on Tuesday, Patronis said Twitter has “drifted away from its mission of providing a forum for the free flow of ideas,” and he invited Musk and the Twitter team to “consider moving Twitter headquarters out of California and to the Free State of Florida.”

Patronis said as a former small business owner, he has “seen the challenges the woke agenda, and ESG ideology, has caused social media platforms like Twitter,” and he agrees that “free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.”

He also mentioned Tesla’s headquarters relocating from “low bar” California to Texas, along with Musk’s trust of the Florida Coast with SpaceX.

Patronis said he would be “honored to introduce [Musk} to our team and help [Musk] find the perfect place to start relocating Twitter headquarters.”

Read the full letter below:

Dear Mr. Musk,

Congratulations on becoming the largest individual shareholder of Twitter. As you are well aware, little-by-little Twitter has drifted away from its mission of providing a forum for the free flow of ideas, and I’m hopeful that with your influence this platform can unwind some of its garbage-adjacent censorship policies. With that in mind, I would like to invite you and your team to the Sunshine State to experience all of the reasons why you should consider moving Twitter headquarters out of California and to the Free State of Florida. I think Twitter’s culture could benefit from being in a state that values liberty and has not been taken captive by the thought police (unlike California). There is no Ministry of Truth here. Just freedom, beaches and a lot of opportunity.

As Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and a former small business owner myself, I have seen the challenges the woke agenda, and ESG ideology, has caused social media platforms like Twitter. Corporate glad-handing to online mobs has detracted from free speech and free thought. New ideas are blocked, or muted, and creativity is demonized. For example, Twitter’s recent deplatforming of the Babylon Bee is a total disgrace. I wholeheartedly agree with you that free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. In Florida, under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, we value free speech and honest debate. We also know what it means to grow or maintain a business and the tools they need to succeed.

You recently moved Tesla out of California due to their state government’s obvious distain for your businesses and others like them. While Texas is an upgrade over California – a low bar – you should seriously consider moving Twitter further east. In Florida, you won’t have an unreliable electric grid – problems you’ve already experienced in the Lone Star State. With my time on the Florida Public Service Commission, I know firsthand the strength of Florida’s power grid and, with what you have built with Starlink, this combination could provide the ultimate backbone for the world’s largest social media company.

You already trust the Florida Space Coast with SpaceX – you should relaunch a new and improved Twitter right here in Florida. The fact is Florida is for Winners, and you have had incredible success in creating winning products. My door is always open, and my phone is ready to take your call. Also, since you now own a good portion of Twitter, you can even tweet me at @JimmyPatronis. Let’s discuss all the ways Florida can benefit Twitter and grow the platform where everyone has a voice and free speech is valued.

As a member of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors, the business development arm of the state, I’d be honored to introduce you to our team and help you find the perfect place to start relocating Twitter headquarters. Florida offers an amazing business climate, with no personal income tax, low corporate taxes, an educated workforce and a fantastic quality of life. I have no doubt the Twitter team would thrive in the Sunshine State.

Sincerely,

Jimmy Patronis

Chief Financial Officer

It is unknown if Musk responded to Patronis’s letter.

