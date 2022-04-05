ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Mouse can start hugging again at Disney parks

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mickey Mouse will soon be able to hug again. For nearly two years, costumed characters at U.S. Disney parks have kept their distance from visitors because of the pandemic. They haven't been able to give hugs, sign autographs or interact up close with fans....

