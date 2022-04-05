EMT Shortage Affecting Local EMS Services

The shortage of healthcare providers has been a big topic since the start pandemic, and EMS services say the shortage of their workers has been a long time coming.

Osceola County EMS says there’s two reasons they’re having a hard time finding people: the hours, and lack of education about EMS programs.

Right now, their crews are working 60 hour work weeks before overtime.

“It’s three days one week, two days the next,” said Osceola County EMS Director Steven Young. “A lot of crews are picking up overtime, so some of them are working anywhere from 7-9 days in a two week period that are all 24 hour shifts. The worry that we have is about burnout. They’ve been great stepping up trying to cover but that only lasts so long.”

Young said they’re reaching out to high school students now to tell them more about the industry and apprenticeship programs.

“We can’t offer the initial education, but we’re in the process of working toward paying and sponsoring people through the program, so we can recruit retention,” said Young.

Young said they’re hoping to negotiate their contract with the county by the end of the year to offer more pay and more benefits to attract more people.