ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

EMT Shortage Affecting Local EMS Services

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

The shortage of healthcare providers has been a big topic since the start pandemic, and EMS services say the shortage of their workers has been a long time coming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394YKL_0f0O06OR00

Osceola County EMS says there’s two reasons they’re having a hard time finding people: the hours, and lack of education about EMS programs.

Right now, their crews are working 60 hour work weeks before overtime.

“It’s three days one week, two days the next,” said Osceola County EMS Director Steven Young. “A lot of crews are picking up overtime, so some of them are working anywhere from 7-9 days in a two week period that are all 24 hour shifts. The worry that we have is about burnout. They’ve been great stepping up trying to cover but that only lasts so long.”

Young said they’re reaching out to high school students now to tell them more about the industry and apprenticeship programs.

“We can’t offer the initial education, but we’re in the process of working toward paying and sponsoring people through the program, so we can recruit retention,” said Young.

Young said they’re hoping to negotiate their contract with the county by the end of the year to offer more pay and more benefits to attract more people.

Comments / 2

Related
KFDM-TV

Hardin County working to boost EMS service

HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel - On Thursday, Judge Wayne McDaniel, Sheriff Mark Davis, Sour Lake Mayor Bruce Robinson and Silsbee Mayor Kevin Garner hosted a discussion at the Hardin County Courthouse with Board Presidents and Fire Chiefs from the seven Emergency Services Districts throughout the County, and with the Votaw-Thicket Fire Chief. The meeting was well attended and the subject of this conversation was in relation to the need for additional ambulances in Hardin County, especially in the Kountze, Silsbee, Village Mills and West Hardin County areas.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KCTV 5

Missouri Department of Social Services worker shortage

Browne’s celebrates 135 years as St. Pat’s parade returns to KC. When the St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Kansas City after a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus, a local business along the route will have even more to celebrate. Project C.U.R.E Kansas City sending supplies to help Ukraine...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MyWabashValley.com

Vincennes officials favor Good Samaritan to provide its EMS service

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Members of Vincennes City Council said that they favor a proposal from Good Samaritan Hospital to provide Vincennes and Knox County with an EMS service. Good Samaritan has one of three proposals that Knox County officials are weighing up. American Medical Response and Knox County...
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Health
Osceola County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Osceola County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#Ems
WTOV 9

Local Fire & EMS units negotiate contracts in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New contracts in the works for Fire and EMS units throughout parts of the county. Fire and EMS teams from Island Creek and Wintersville, plus Toronto EMS took part in the negotiating session Saturday. While the fire departments came to an agreement with Island Creek...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
9&10 News

Mecosta County Youth Academy Accepting Applications

The Mecosta County Youth Academy is currently accepting applications for their camp this summer. The academy is a one-week program for boys and girls ages 12-14, and will be held July 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will focus on several topics, including: teamwork, leadership, physical fitness, defensive tactics, firearms safety, first aid and fire safety.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Hope Not Handcuffs Initiative Comes to Alpena

Families Against Narcotics (FAN) is teaming up with the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office to bring the Hope Not Handcuffs initiative to Alpena. The “Hope Not Handcuffs” initiative has assisted more than 7,150 people across Michigan since it launched in Feb. 2017. It brings law enforcement and community organizations across Michigan together in an effort to find viable treatment options for those looking for help to decrease their dependence on prescription medicines, heroin, alcohol and other drugs.
ALPENA, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy