BAMO Chair Concept Design is best for mommies and babies who need privacy

By Rei Padla
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old adage “Mother knows best” still rings true today as modern mothers show the world what’s best for their babies and themselves. And what’s best is a functional chair that adapts to the needs of both moms and babies. The BAMO Chair is a...

www.yankodesign.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mommy#Bamo Chair Concept Design#The Bamo Chair
