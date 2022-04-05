ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Jason Momoa previews historical drama about Hawaii

By Chelsee Yee
 3 days ago

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for Jason Momoa's newest project about the colonization of Hawaii told from the perspective of indigenous Hawaiians.

