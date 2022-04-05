St. Petersburg promotes Rob Gerdes to city administrator

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch appointed longtime official Rob Gerdes to serve as city administrator. His appointment must be approved by St. Petersburg City Council. [ Courtesy of City of St. Petersburg ]

ST. PETERSBURG — A national search to find the Sunshine City’s next city administrator found a familiar face inside City Hall: Assistant City Administrator Rob Gerdes.

Mayor Ken Welch announced the appointment of Gerdes, who has spent two decades working for the city, on Tuesday. He replaces interim City Administrator Tom Greene, who served in former Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration.

The new and old city administrator will switch roles as Greene returns to his previous role of assistant city administrator. Greene opted not to opted not to pursue the city administrator position permanently and did not submit an application. As assistant city administrator, Greene will guide the city’s budget process and other fiduciary obligations.

St. Petersburg City Council must approve Gerdes’ promotion, though the date for that vote has not been set, said city spokesperson Janelle Irwin Taylor. Gerdes’ salary is not yet determined, but it cannot exceed $228,000, according to the job posting.

As city administrator, Gerdes will oversee programs and activities of municipal departments and the implementation and administration of policy, according to the city. He will also analyze, review and make recommendations about the city’s finances, spending and budget.

Gerdes was selected from the 54 applicants who submitted their resumes during the national search. Irwin Taylor said the city spent $1,480 on the search process.

His career serving St. Petersburg spans 23 years, beginning with when he helped organize events with the Parks and Recreation Department. He has served as director of the Codes Compliance Department and, most recently, as neighborhood affairs administrator.

Upon being inaugurated, Welch appointed Gerdes to the post of assistant city administrator and tasked him with focusing on affordable housing, one of the administration’s top priorities.

“I am humbled by the faith and trust Mayor Welch is placing in me and excited about the opportunity to continue moving St. Petersburg forward as City Administrator,” Gerdes said. “If I am approved by City Council, I look forward to working with the entire City team, City Council and the Mayor’s office to provide competent and responsive City government and opportunity for all St. Petersburg residents.”

Gerdes’ nephew is City Council member Copley Gerdes, who was sworn into the District 1 seat in January. He is also the brother of former council member Charlie Gerdes, who held the same seat from 2012 to 2020.

While the city said Gerdes will continue working on housing affordability, Neighborhood Affairs Administrator James Corbett, will take on “an increased collaborative role” on the issue as well.