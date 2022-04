BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every two years the state Game and Fish Department reviews the fishing proclamation and makes regulation changes if necessary. “April 1st through March 31st is the fishing season. And in general, our rules, our regulations, are good for the two-year period. So effective April 1st of 2022 will be the new two-year fishing guide. And that’ll run all the way through March 31st of 24,” said Greg Power, North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries division chief.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO