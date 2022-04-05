ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

What did the Kentucky General Assembly do to help with inflation?

By Bode Brooks
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRFNK_0f0NyPsD00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Inflation and high gas prices continue to put a strain on Kentucky families. State lawmakers tried to move several bills to put more money in pockets during the 2022 session.

A brief cut to the state sales tax and a one-time tax rebate are among the ideas that never made it to the governor’s desk, but a bill freezing vehicle property taxes did get Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature and another cutting income taxes is awaiting approval .

“At the end of the day, it’s their money and so they should be taxed on the way that they spend it not on just the simple fact that they earn it,” J. Taylor Davis, president of DFG Advisory, told FOX 56.

Biden administration expected to extend student loan pause this week

Financial advisors like Davis are optimistic as legislation like House Bill 8 could soon become law.

Davis helped advise on the legislation and said lawmakers were receptive to his suggestions the bill is among a number of measures the General Assembly took to ease inflation woes on the daily dime. It would extend sales taxes to certain services and set triggers for the state’s income tax to drop until it’s gone. Davis helped advise on the legislation and said lawmakers were receptive to suggestions, including which services would ultimately be included in the broadened tax base.

“I’m very supportive of the fact that Kentucky is evolving and doing its best to cut income tax because the states that we’re competing with have already done so,” Davis said.

“I mean does my tax go from 5% to 4% immediately? You know? They say it can go to zero if the state’s coffers bring in $21 billion, but we’re $12 billion,” Lawrence York, chief investment officer of ProActive Advisors, told FOX 56.

Other advisors like York are more skeptical of the immediate impact. He does believe it helps draw more business to the state, but isn’t sure a 1% cut will make a difference for poorer families.

“The food costs and gas tax is taking probably 25% more money out of people’s pockets,” he said.

York and Davis both suggested a freeze on Kentucky’s 26 cent gas tax could have made the biggest impact, as other states have done. Drivers can find some relief after a vehicle property tax freeze was signed into law earlier this session.

“You got a young family and the vehicle taxes go up, that tuition to the school they want to send their kids to, that’s extracurricular activities that that’s further eating away at their after tax income,” Davis said.

Read more of the latest news

House Bill 8 did get some Democratic pushback over the expansion to the sales tax base to include more services like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb’s and impose an electric vehicle fee. Beshear has not yet signed or vetoed the bill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 7

gargen
3d ago

okay let me get this straight all my taxes went up substantially and you cover it up with this..in madisonville the road between hucks and walgreens looks worse than the ones in ukraine🤨

Reply
2
Related
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency

WATCH | People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time. The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks back again. WATCH | Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote. Updated: 1 hours...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

What's going on with Kentucky's latest medical marijuana bill?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 30 states have laws on the books that allow medical marijuana, except Kentucky. And now, the latest bill that would legalize medicinal marijuana appears likely to not be going any further in the 2022 General Assembly. There was a flurry of activity Wednesday at...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Governor signs six pieces of legislation into law, confirms Omicron sub-variant found in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law six pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly and provided an update on a sub-variant of Omicron. • Senate Bill 104, which establishes in state law the Employment First Council to better serve and empower Kentuckians with disabilities and provide greater opportunities for these citizens and their families;
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Kentucky House#Financial Advisors#Dfg Advisory#The General Assembly
KTVZ

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in April

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in April, officials said Tuesday. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, approximately 399,000...
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX 56

FOX 56

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy