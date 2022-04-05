Townsquare Media Announces T.I. and Collective Soul as Headliners for 26th Annual Taste of Fort Collins June 11 & 12 in Old Town Fort Collins

There are nearly two dozen craft breweries in Fort Collins, not even counting the brewery at Colorado State University. What do these brewers name as their "Flagship" beers?. These would be the beers that the Fort Collins craft breweries identify, whether it be out of popularity or the beer's distinctive style, as the beer that best represents them. Not many of the brewers that I called had a very easy time naming their flagship beer, others knew exactly what beer best represents them; O'Dell for example: Without hesitation, '90 Schilling.'

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 20 DAYS AGO