ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Wife says missing Durham man was abducted

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Durham man who has been missing...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Durham man charged in Raleigh weekend Walmart shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested and charged Monday in a weekend shooting outside a Raleigh Walmart in the Brier Creek area, police said. The Walmart was placed on lockdown Saturday after a person was injured in a shooting at 5:25 p.m. in the store’s parking lot in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue, officials said.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man seriously injured in afternoon Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Durham. According to Durham police, officers responded to the shooting report along the 1100 block of Wabash Street just before 4:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man who had...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Husband accused of murdering wife with help of his brother 'used her phone to send himself texts' saying: 'Don't contact me. I have a boyfriend and soon will leave infidel country'

A husband accused of murdering his wife took her phone and sent messages to himself claiming she 'had a boyfriend' and 'would leave the country', prosecutors have claimed. Nezam Salangy, 44, is alleged to have killed his wife Zobaidah at their pizza takeaway in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, in March 2020. His...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WECT

Police release new details on woman found shot to death in car

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Shallotte Police have released the name of the woman found shot to death in her car on the side of the road March 25. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Porsha Marie Lloyd. She had been reported missing by her family in Mebane shortly before she died.
SHALLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy