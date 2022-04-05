ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Three People Facing Drug Charges in Edmundston, N.B.

By Mark Shaw
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two women and a man are behind bars following a weekend drug bust in the Verret sector of Edmundston. The Edmundston Police Force says their Street Crime Unit executed...

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine.

